This is the second time under coach Caitlin Lowe that the Wildcats have advanced to the Super Regionals in her third season leading the program.

The Fayetteville Regional has been a kind place to Arizona after starting off 2-0 win a 2-1 over host seed Arkansas. And on Sunday, the Wildcats faced Villanova in the Regional Final and would go to beat Nova 9-4 to advance to the Super Regionals.

The Wildcats struggled in the circle with Villanova scoring four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Combined pitchers Miranda Stoddard and Brooke Mannon gave up four runs on five hits while recording zero strikeouts.

On offense, Arizona got going in the bottom half of the second and third innings totaling six runs with two home runs. Both Dakota Kennedy and Allie Skaggs knocked the ball over the fence.

Kennedy would go on to hit another home run in the game during the bottom half of the fifth inning. In total, she hit three long bombs in the Fayetteville Regional.

In totaling, Arizona was able to collect 10 hits, which featured four home runs with Emily Schepp launching a homer in the sixth inning.

Aafter missing the postseason last year, Arizona is now two wins away from its return to Oklahoma City, but will need to win it's Super Regional against No. 5 Oklahoma State in Stillwater to advance.