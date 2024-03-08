Edging out the Wildcats in triple overtime just nine day prior at McKale Center, (2) USC again outlasted (7) Arizona 65-63, this time coming in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals at MGM Grand Garden Arena Thursday night.

Trailing by 13 points coming into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats (17-15) had to play catch up and was able to come close, cutting the deficit to three points with 1:27 left, but with USC star freshman JuJu Watkins hitting a clutch layup to put the Trojans up five points, the game was out reach.

"It's our last Pac-12 tournament game. That's the unfortunate thing because this is a great conference that just has a great tradition. ... This was a great game. We battled," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said.

The Trojans were anchored by Rayah Marshall, who finished with a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double.



