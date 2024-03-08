RECAP: (7) Arizona falls short to (2) USC in Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinal
Edging out the Wildcats in triple overtime just nine day prior at McKale Center, (2) USC again outlasted (7) Arizona 65-63, this time coming in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals at MGM Grand Garden Arena Thursday night.
Trailing by 13 points coming into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats (17-15) had to play catch up and was able to come close, cutting the deficit to three points with 1:27 left, but with USC star freshman JuJu Watkins hitting a clutch layup to put the Trojans up five points, the game was out reach.
"It's our last Pac-12 tournament game. That's the unfortunate thing because this is a great conference that just has a great tradition. ... This was a great game. We battled," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said.
The Trojans were anchored by Rayah Marshall, who finished with a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double.
The Wildcats shot just 38.1% from the field, the worst its shot against the Trojans this season.
UA also surrendered 17 turnovers, the most it's allowed in a game in regulation since December, in which USC was able to capitalize scoring 19 points off of them.
In what could have possibly been in her final game in a Wildcats uniform, senior guard Helena Pueyo once again led the Wildcats with 19 points, six assists and six steals.
UA will now wait to see its NCAA Tournament fate, but head coach Adia Barnes believes that her team has the credentials to receive a bid.
"We deserve to be in the [Tournament]" Barnes said. "... I think we've showed the country. Starting three freshmen and the way we played, how we battled, the position we've been in all these top teams. ... I think there is no doubt we're in the tournament."
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)