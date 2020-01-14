Houston-based running back Frank Brown did not move quickly through the recruiting process, but Arizona always remained in the driver's seat. The three-star prospect from Sterling High School used his first official visit on a trip to see the Wildcats up close back in June before he let his senior season play out.

Michigan State was able to get him on campus in December, but Arizona running backs coach DeMarco Murray and the rest of the coaching staff continued to prioritize the three-star prospect and Tuesday morning he finally announced his long-awaited decision.

The versatile back will play for Murray and the Wildcats picking Arizona over offers from the Spartans, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas Tech, SMU and Pac-12 programs such as Utah and Colorado.

It's a big win for the Wildcats and Murray, who just completed his first year as a college coach.

Brown is the second running back to commit to the Wildcats in the 2020 class as he joins Oregon native Jalen John who picked UA over offers from Oregon, USC, Nebraska, Oregon State and Utah. He signed with the Wildcats last month during the early signing period.

The Houston-based back fits into what the Wildcats are looking for as they move on from the JJ Taylor era. Brown is versatile and is just as good catching passes as he his running the ball giving the UA offensive staff another weapon to use all over the field.

As it is with many prospects on Arizona's radar the idea of getting on the field early is something that played into the process for Brown.

"The biggest factors are really education, playing time and relationship with coaches," he previously said about his recruitment.

The Wildcats moved in early with Brown and continued to make him a priority throughout the process.

The 5-foot-11 running back is the 16th member of the Wildcats' 2020 class and the 17th addition for the group after UA added Oregon graduate transfer receiver Brenden Schooler in the cycle as well. The Wildcats signed 12 prospects during the early signing period last month.

DISCUSS: Arizona's addition of Frank "Showtime" Brown to the 2020 class