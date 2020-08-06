GOAZCATS - Ranking the Contenders: Zaon Collins

One of the five best undecided point guards in the rising senior class, Zaon Collins has the results to back up his lofty ranking. The No. 43-ranked prospect in the 2021 Rivals150, the 6-footer at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman has led his team to state championships during each of his three seasons of high school ball. Those winning habits along with his quickness and ability to set up others have made him a hot commodity. Earlier this summer, Collins cut his list down to a final four of Arizona, Arizona State, UNLV and USC. Today, we assess their chances.

1. UNLV

Ever since landing the gig at UNLV in March of 2019, T.J. Oetzelberger has made Collins a priority. There is playing time and the draw of playing the hometown hero who helps return UNLV to its glory days while friends and family watch is growing. Locals like Nick Blake and Donovan Yap in 2020 have already given the nod to the Rebels and so has Keshon Gilbert in 2021. Other programs are likely pointing out that things could be a little crowded, but Collins would be the most celebrated of the group.

2. ARIZONA STATE

While there is a growing sentiment that UNLV may be edging ahead of the pack, who the Rebels will have to beat – if they are indeed the leader – is up to some serious debate. In fact, there may not be any separation between the others. Lately, Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils look to have been making up some ground and Collins mentioned how much his family liked the Arizona State staff that last time he spoke with Rivals.com. They’ll lose Remy Martin after this season and those minutes, along with the freedom Hurley affords his guards, could be attractive.

3. USC

Andy Enfield and USC have done a tremendous job of prioritizing Collins, scored high marks when he visited them and they spent a lot of time with him during the high school season. USC is close enough to home for his family to see him regularly. Ethan Anderson will be back and the Trojans have already landed commitments from 2021 guards Malik Thomas and Reese Dixon-Waters so if they miss they should still be in pretty good shape.

4. ARIZONA