GOAZCATS - Ranking the Contenders: Noah Shelby

Class of 2022 point guard Noah Shelby recently released a top 10. And while the three-star prospect says his recruitment remains open to new suitors, Rivals.com has decided this is as good a time as any to have a look at the programs that have an actual chance of landing his commitment as things stand now. Don’t expect a decision to come down any time soon, as the summer seems like a more logical time for a verbal pledge. The list that follows is simply a look how things might stand at this early juncture.

1. BAYLOR

The fact that Shelby and top-50 teammate Lee Dort are seriously exploring the opportunity to attend the same college certainly helps Baylor, which has been heavily involved with both for some time. The Bears’ on-court success won’t hurt their standing either. Nor will the fact that Shelby has already visited campus. It’s early and things could change a million times between now and decision day, but Scott Drew has positioned himself well to keep Shelby in-state.

*****

2. KANSAS

Shelby has family that lives in Kansas and has visited the Jayhawks’ campus on several occasions. That gives KU a leg up in the pandemic age. How much of a difference it’ll make down the stretch is yet to be revealed, but there’s a unique level of comfort at work here. Kansas is in need of a player that can knock down shots from deep and Shelby can fill that role from day one. The four-star guard wants to play for a program that will allow him to showcase his 3-point prowess, and KU will be happy to do just that. Kansas has also offered Dort, which puts the package-deal scenario in play.

*****

3. MINNESOTA

The Gophers have long known Shelby and Dort could be a package deal and offered them both on the same day back in May of last year. Shelby seems intrigued by the Big Ten and the way Minnesota uses the pick-and-roll in the offense. He’s held an offer from the program for nearly a year, which has allowed him to become incredibly comfortable with head coach Richard Pitino and his staff.

*****

4. MEMPHIS

Penny Hardaway’s program has long been heavily involved with Shelby and will continue to be until the end. Hardaway and assistant coach Cody Toppert have both built solid bonds with the class of 2022 star and have the Tigers right in the thick of the race to land his commitment. The fact that Hardaway shined at point guard in the NBA makes playing under him especially appealing for an aspiring pro like Shelby.

*****

5. ARIZONA

Shelby hasn’t visited campus, but it’s clear the Wildcats are making him a priority. Assistant coach Jason Terry has a relationship with Shelby that started well before he accepted his current role. Shelby feels comfortable with both Terry and head coach Sean Miller. If The Wildcats can get him in on a pre-commitment visit, they will be a serious player.

*****

6. VIRGINIA

Virginia is recruiting both Dort and Shelby and even hosted them for a joint video conference a few months back. The academic angle is appealing here, as is the fact that head coach Tony Bennett has a history of developing pros. It feels like UVA would need to get Shelby on campus after the dead period to land his commitment, but the program shouldn’t be ruled out whatsoever.

*****

7. STANFORD