Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 13:53:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking 2018: Arizona's most intriguing games (Nos. 7-12)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

During this lull in the year when the work Arizona's football team is doing is behind closed doors it presents opportunities to look ahead at the next several months and what could be when all is s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}