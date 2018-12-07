"We really moved the ball and we had a player go unconscious," Miller said about how the Wildcats pulled out Thursday night's win. "A lot of times I like to say, 'oh, well we did this.' He came off screens and made the shot and they all mattered, every one of them."

There was a moment when UA looked dead in the water. Nothing was clicking after an early scoring burst to start the game. The Wildcats only had 29 points at the break and finished the half by having more turnovers (11) than field goals (10). UA head coach Sean Miller said there wasn't any special message to his team at halftime, while Randolph said the message was simple – execute better and good things will happen.

Sean Miller said he hasn't seen a performance at McKale Center like Brandon Randolph had in the second half against Utah Valley Thursday night since Gabe York hit nine 3-pointers in his final home game back in 2016 when the Wildcats beat Stanford on Senior Day. The sophomore wing from Yonkers, New York hit four 3-pointers to open the second half after scoring just two points in the opening 20 minutes, and his hot shooting from behind the arc sparked the Wildcats (7-2) in a comeback win over the Wolverines (6-4) with UA eventually erasing a 12-point deficit to win 80-69.

Randolph's shooting was part of a bigger performance from 3-point range for Arizona Thursday night. Yes he led the way with four makes from deep, but six other players hit 3-pointers as the Wildcats finished the night with 12 on 22 attempts. The sophomore has been up and down at times this year from behind the line, but there was no secret to his success Thursday night in his mind.

"It was just that we were running plays and we were executing them, and my teammates found me," Randolph said. "... I mean I was definitely determined to win the game. That's the whole focus and that's the whole goal of the game - just to win."

As modest as Randolph was trying to be after the game, UA would not have been able to pull out its win Thursday night without him. The Wildcats trailed for the last eight minutes of the first half and were struggling to string together any runs while Utah Valley was in a complete rhythm on offense.

His explosion in the second half single-handedly brought UA back within striking distance in what was a 16-2 run at one point.

"Those were four big, big shots," Miller said of Randolph's personal run to start the second half. "He gave everybody confidence. I think everybody lost confidence from the fans to the coaches to the cheerleaders. We were all looking out there saying, 'this doesn't look right.' That's what a player like Brandon can do for you."

For Miller the progress Randolph has made from being a smaller part of the rotation last season to a key player on this year's team is a byproduct of the work the sophomore has put in to become what he showed Thursday night.

"Just watching him develop, let's think about his last two games. He went to UConn and went 9 for 9 from the line, did not make a three and ended with a double-figure scoring night in spite of his shooting," Miller said. "Then on the heels of that he comes back and breaks the game open with four made threes. I know that he has scored in double figures in every game, and I see it every day he's getting better. He has the gold jersey, he's practicing hard, working hard on defense. It's really exciting to see him go from his freshman year, and the role that he had and the player that he was, to all the sudden his sophomore year and watching him grow like he has.

"Tonight was a lot of guys night, but what he did set him apart from the rest of our team."