Randolph continues to make a statement as UA opens its season
Sometimes it's just about opportunity and sometimes it's about growth, but for Arizona sophomore it might be about both. The Yonkers, New York native scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats in their ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news