Quarterback recruiting is unlike any other position, with several schools often waiting until a few big names come off the board before moving on to second, third and even sometimes fourth options. The Class of 2019 is even more intriguing, especially considering there’s not a five-star quarterback in the class and the overall depth is perceived to be down across the board compared to year’s past. The picture cleared up somewhat during April, with eight names coming off the board to major programs, setting up a number of more dominos to fall at the position soon. Today we look at the five uncommitted four-star quarterbacks from around the country and analyze their options heading into May. MORE: QB rankings | Commits of the Week | Breaking down the Big Ten recruiting race

Schools in the mix: Oregon, Oklahoma State, LSU, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Ohio State

The situation: Gunnell already committed once in this cycle, making a pledge to Texas A&M only to back off after the school changed coaches. Now he’s been all over the country taking visits and his decision could be the most important for other quarterbacks in the class waiting for a spot at a big program to open up. Gunnell raved about Oregon following a trip to campus earlier this year, but Oklahoma State has been trending up for him for a while and he took in Ohio State on an official visit over the weekend. The Buckeyes rarely lose in situations like this but the sooner Gunnell makes a decision the sooner the long list of schools on his list can make contingency moves.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Schools in the mix: Oregon State, Vanderbilt, Cal, Colorado, Washington State, Georgia, Utah

The situation: Most have expected Bachmeier to stay out West for a while now but that hasn’t stopped SEC programs Vanderbilt and Georgia from making an effort to impress him. He’s been consistent in statements over the past six weeks that Oregon State, Cal and Boise State are recruiting him the hardest and with a decision likely to come before summer, it’s tough to see him landing outside of that trio. However, it wouldn’t be stunning to see some programs involved with other prospects on this list come calling the longer he delays making a commitment.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Schools in the mix: USC, Nebraska, Cal, Oregon, Georgia, Ole Miss

The situation: Daniels has been making the rounds on the visit circuit over the past month and could be the reason for quarterback dominoes on the West Coast. After Paul Tyson committed to Alabama earlier this month, Daniels became the lone quarterback with a USC offer that is currently uncommitted. Conventional wisdom seems to be that the Trojans are the team to beat and his decision will impact several other schools and prospects.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Schools in the mix: Miami, Oregon

The situation: Johnson’s father is the Oregon wide receivers coach so most have expected him to end up staying home and playing for the Ducks in Eugene. However, Miami has made quite the push for Johnson, with assistant coaches regularly taking the cross-country trip to visit him in Oregon. The Ducks are also pushing for several other prospects on this list, but even if another commits first, it’s hard to imagine them turning down his commitment. The Canes have gone all in on Johnson as he is their lone uncommitted offer, so his decision will be key.