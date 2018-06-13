Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 14:29:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A: Waleed has racked up plenty of options this spring

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

In-state receiver Khyheem Waleed has become one of the more highly-recruited prospects in Arizona heading into the summer as he continues to add to his offer list. The three-star recruit from Caste...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}