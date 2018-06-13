Q&A: Waleed has racked up plenty of options this spring
In-state receiver Khyheem Waleed has become one of the more highly-recruited prospects in Arizona heading into the summer as he continues to add to his offer list. The three-star recruit from Caste...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news