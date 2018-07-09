Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-09 15:11:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A: Navarrette keeping Arizona in the mix early in his recruitment

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Rivals250 athlete recruit Jaden Navarrette made an unofficial trip out to Arizona back in April and he continues to keep an eye on how the program is developing under new...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}