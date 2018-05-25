Q&A: Joseph locks in Arizona official visit, talks recruiting
College Station, Texas defensive back Brandon Joseph has amassed a big list of offers up to this point, but as spring ball came to an end this week the transition toward looking at his recruitment ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news