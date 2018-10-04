Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been stuck on a final five for over a month, but after completing four of his official visits, the five-star was able to recap each of his trips, previewed his last remaining one and predicted when a commitment might come.

Corey Evans (CE): You have completed four of your official visits so far. How was that trip to Villanova for you?

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (JRE): It was good. I didn’t know a whole lot about them but I did know that they were a good program because they have been winning so much and getting guys to the draft. Going out there, it is a different feel with the vibe that the coaches have being all young and ready to go. Coach (Jay) Wright, he is a Hall of Famer who has been winning a lot and has a great playing style that I think fits me well with it being a versatile four-out, one-in and finding the mismatch. I really enjoyed the visit.

CE: Did they talk to you about how you might be used with Eric Dixon having already committed and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree there?

JRE: It would be a great team. I think that we could play a lot of small ball and be a lot quicker than a lot of teams and be a great advantage with all of the great guards there like Jahvon Quinerly, Bryan Antoine and Justin Moore. I think that it would be a good fit.

CE: Notre Dame is another one. How did that visit go for you?

JRE: It went great, as well. Coach (Mike) Brey is another great coach that has been there for a lot of years and has done a lot of great stuff with that program. Coach (Ryan) Humphry is the forwards coach, I think, so he could show me a lot since he has already been at the highest level and he knows what it takes to be great and get to that level.

CE: North Carolina is another one and having coach Roy Williams and the past rapport with you and your family. Talk to me about that visit.

JRE: It was good. I feel like their playing style fits me, as well, and their players were telling me that he loves running things through the four and he loves Luke Maye and feels like I have some similarities with him being able to shoot it, handle and playing inside and outside, so they were just telling me things run a lot through the four which is something that I definitely like.

CE: Armando Bacot, a teammate of yours, has already committed to UNC. What has he had to say?

JRE: It would be great to have me and that we would win. They can get a lot of great players and that would be a great team to be on.

CE: Last week was Late Night at Kansas and while you have been there a number of times, what was it like to have relax a little and spend a full weekend on campus?

JRE: It was good. I felt like I got a different perspective because it was more laid back and they showed me a lot more. They have told me a lot of stuff in the past but this time I was really able to see it during practice and watch some film on who they have had in the past and how they like to run stuff through the four, as well. Versatile fours are very successful there being able to rebound, push the ball and shoot it.

CE: Being away from home now for over a month, what is the feel now about being away and then going back and having the chance to play at Kansas just like your father?

JRE: It would be cool being able to play where my dad played and also having my family there and all of my friends that I have back in Kansas City so it would be pretty much home and be a very good fit.

CE: Next week, you go to Arizona with your other teammate, Josh Green. What are you looking forward to seeing out there?

JRE: Just getting the chance to see the many ways that they could use me because they have talked to me about their Phoenix push, which is where the bigs push the ball and you can be very versatile on the floor and they have showed me a bunch of their players in the past like Rawle (Alkins), DeAndre (Ayton) and Aaron Gordon. You can go on but they really like to use that player and that versatile four is becoming one of the positions that is really effective on the floor, so I think a lot of schools are starting to go through that position much more.

CE: All five visits will be done by mid-October so is there a timetable for your decision and if you so, do you want to sign in the early period next month?

JRE: At least before the season starts in late November and if I know where I want to go, I will just commit.