PREVIEW: Wildcats look to bounce back at home against Georgia Southern
Arizona has returned from Hawaii where it closed out the Maui Invitational last week after dropping two of three games to then-No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 8 Auburn.
Despite the two losses head coach Sean Miller said there were some positives that he saw from his young team during its trip to Maui but also acknowledged there was room for improvement heading into the rest of the nonconference season.
“Some of our errors in Maui is just being more organized being more detailed,” Miller said. “The challenge for us as a coaching staff is to get the very best of our players.”
The Wildcats went into the tournament knowing they would be going up against three very talented teams. Miller was pleased with the glimpses his team flashed and expects his players will figure out how to play a complete game as the season progresses.
“We had our moments in each of the three games, but we were really incapable this early in the season with our group to be real good from start to finish,” Miller said.
Sophomore forward Ira Lee, who finished with a total of 13 points in the three games combined, agreed with Miller’s overall assessment of the Wildcats’ performance during the trip but feels this team can build from the experience even surprised some people with that they showed in Maui.
“Honestly, I think the Maui trip shocked a lot of people,” Lee said. “A lot of people thought we were going to do a lot worse and I think the Maui trip gave us confidence and I think we have a chance to be a very good team down the line.”
Up next for the Wildcats (4-2) is a different challenge even though Georgia Southern might be an under-the-radar team to most Arizona fans. The Eagles (5-1), who were undefeated before falling to East Tennessee State 69-64 Tuesday evening, will be a big test for Arizona as they like to play at a fast pace pushing the ball up and down the court.
“We know that they’re a hard-playing team,” Lee said. “They all can score, they all can rebound,”
Miller used the word “alarming” to describe the Eagles and the talent that they have on the roster.
“Georgia Southern is going to be one of our biggest challenges all season,” he said. “We will have to play better than we played in Maui to beat them.”
Arizona will look to remain undefeated at McKale Center and bounce back Thursday night against the Eagles. Tipoff is scheduled at 7 p.m. MST and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
