Arizona has returned from Hawaii where it closed out the Maui Invitational last week after dropping two of three games to then-No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 8 Auburn.

Despite the two losses head coach Sean Miller said there were some positives that he saw from his young team during its trip to Maui but also acknowledged there was room for improvement heading into the rest of the nonconference season.

“Some of our errors in Maui is just being more organized being more detailed,” Miller said. “The challenge for us as a coaching staff is to get the very best of our players.”

The Wildcats went into the tournament knowing they would be going up against three very talented teams. Miller was pleased with the glimpses his team flashed and expects his players will figure out how to play a complete game as the season progresses.

“We had our moments in each of the three games, but we were really incapable this early in the season with our group to be real good from start to finish,” Miller said.