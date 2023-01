No. 9 Arizona will look to bounce back this week as they come off a 74-61 loss against Washington State last Saturday. That starts with a trip to Corvallis as they take on Oregon State Thursday night.

The Beavers are coming off a 62-42 loss against Colorado and they have lost three games in a row. They're off to a 7-9 overall and 1-4 conference record so far this season.