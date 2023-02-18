Following a bounce-back 88-62 win over Utah, No. 8 Arizona will look to put together another winning streak when the Wildcats host Colorado at McKale Center on Saturday night. The two teams will meet for the first and only time this season.

Colorado is 15-12 overall and sits in seventh place in the Pac-12 with a 7-9 conference record. The Buffaloes most recently played up north in Tempe against Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 67-59.