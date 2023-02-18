News More News
PREVIEW: No. 8 Arizona vs. Colorado

Azuolas Tubelis is coming off back-to-back poor performances due to early foul trouble.
Dylan Grausz • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Following a bounce-back 88-62 win over Utah, No. 8 Arizona will look to put together another winning streak when the Wildcats host Colorado at McKale Center on Saturday night. The two teams will meet for the first and only time this season.

Colorado is 15-12 overall and sits in seventh place in the Pac-12 with a 7-9 conference record. The Buffaloes most recently played up north in Tempe against Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 67-59.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 8 Arizona (24-4, 12-4 Pac-12; last game: 88-62 win vs. Utah) vs. Colorado (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12; last game: 67-59 win at Arizona State)

When: 6 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN

All-time series: Arizona leads 20-10 (last matchup: Arizona won 82-72 on Mar. 11, 2022 in Las Vegas)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Tad Boyle (13th season at Colorado, 269-167 record at Colorado)

Preseason prediction: 8th (Pac-12)

Current Standings: 7th

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (7th/83.4) | Colorado (tied-192nd/70.7)

Scoring defense: Arizona (208th /70.7) | Colorado (65th/65.7)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (13th/7) | Colorado (49th/4)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (tied-257th/13.4) | Colorado (tied-280th/13.7)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.8) | Colorado (191st/13.0)

