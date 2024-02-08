Advertisement
Preview: No. 8 Arizona at Utah

Pelle Larsson scored 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting.
Pelle Larsson scored 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting. (Ryan Sun | Associated Press)
No. 8 Arizona (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12) heads out to the mountain schools where it'll look to pick up some key conference road wins against Utah and Colorado. The Wildcats remain undefeated at McKale Center, but they are just 5-5 away from Tucson.

UA cruised by Cal and outdueled Stanford in the second half last week to move up three spots in the AP Poll and head on the road with some momentum on their side.

Arizona cruised by Utah in Tucson earlier this season by a score of 92-73. In that contest, Caleb Love led the way with 23 points while Keshad Johnson added 23 points, Oumar Ballo added 17 points and the defense held Utah to 29 percent shooting from deep.

With that being said like Arizona, the Utes are a different team at home as they enter Thursday 12-0 at home and 3-7 away from home.

Here is a preview for Thursday's contest between Arizona and Utah.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 8 Arizona (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12; last game: 82-71 win over Stanford) at Utah (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12; last game: 73-68 win over Colorado)

When: 6 p.m. (MST)

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 37-31 (last game: Arizona won 92-73 on Jan. 6, 2024 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Craig Smith

Conference standing: 5th (Pac-12)

2022-23 finish: 17-15 (10-10 Pac-12)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/89.0 PPG) | Utah (76th/78.4 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (188th/72.0 PPG) | Utah (165th/71.2 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/12.1) | Utah (111th/2.9)

Assists per game: Arizona (4th/19.0) | Utah (19th/17.2)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (212th/12.3) | Utah (143rd/11.7)

