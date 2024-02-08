Preview: No. 8 Arizona at Utah
No. 8 Arizona (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12) heads out to the mountain schools where it'll look to pick up some key conference road wins against Utah and Colorado. The Wildcats remain undefeated at McKale Center, but they are just 5-5 away from Tucson.
UA cruised by Cal and outdueled Stanford in the second half last week to move up three spots in the AP Poll and head on the road with some momentum on their side.
Arizona cruised by Utah in Tucson earlier this season by a score of 92-73. In that contest, Caleb Love led the way with 23 points while Keshad Johnson added 23 points, Oumar Ballo added 17 points and the defense held Utah to 29 percent shooting from deep.
With that being said like Arizona, the Utes are a different team at home as they enter Thursday 12-0 at home and 3-7 away from home.
Here is a preview for Thursday's contest between Arizona and Utah.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 8 Arizona (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12; last game: 82-71 win over Stanford) at Utah (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12; last game: 73-68 win over Colorado)
When: 6 p.m. (MST)
Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 37-31 (last game: Arizona won 92-73 on Jan. 6, 2024 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Craig Smith
Conference standing: 5th (Pac-12)
2022-23 finish: 17-15 (10-10 Pac-12)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/89.0 PPG) | Utah (76th/78.4 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (188th/72.0 PPG) | Utah (165th/71.2 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/12.1) | Utah (111th/2.9)
Assists per game: Arizona (4th/19.0) | Utah (19th/17.2)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (212th/12.3) | Utah (143rd/11.7)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news