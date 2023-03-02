Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Coming off last Saturday's heartbreaking loss to Arizona State, No. 8 Arizona will look to bounce back heading into the final weekend of the regular season. That starts with Thursday's game against USC with the Trojans having won four games in a row.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 8 Arizona (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12; last game: 89-88 loss to Arizona State) at USC (21-8, 13-5 Pac-12; last game: 62-49 win over Utah)
When: 9:00 p.m. (MST)
Where: Galen Center | Los Angeles, Calif.
TV: ESPN
All-time series: Arizona leads 73-46 (last matchup: 81-66 Arizona win on Jan. 19, 2023 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT
Head Coach: Andy Enfield (10th season at USC, 204-126)