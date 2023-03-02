News More News

PREVIEW: No. 8 Arizona at USC

USC's Boogie Ellis heads into the matchup with Arizona averaging 23 points in his last four games.
USC's Boogie Ellis heads into the matchup with Arizona averaging 23 points in his last four games. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Coming off last Saturday's heartbreaking loss to Arizona State, No. 8 Arizona will look to bounce back heading into the final weekend of the regular season. That starts with Thursday's game against USC with the Trojans having won four games in a row.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 8 Arizona (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12; last game: 89-88 loss to Arizona State) at USC (21-8, 13-5 Pac-12; last game: 62-49 win over Utah)

When: 9:00 p.m. (MST)

Where: Galen Center | Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: ESPN

All-time series: Arizona leads 73-46 (last matchup: 81-66 Arizona win on Jan. 19, 2023 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT

Head Coach: Andy Enfield (10th season at USC, 204-126)

Preseason Prediction: 4th (Pac-12)

Current Standings: 3rd

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (5th/83.3 PPG) | USC (155th/72.6 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (213th/71.2 PPG) | USC (72nd/66.3 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (12th/7.1) | USC (236th/-0.7)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.5) | USC (135th/13.8)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (264th/13.4) | USC (174th/12.3)

WHO TO KNOW — USC

{{ article.author_name }}