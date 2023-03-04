News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-04 12:32:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW: No. 8 Arizona at No. 4 UCLA

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis and UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. are the frontrunners for the Pac-12 Player of the Year award.
Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis and UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. are the frontrunners for the Pac-12 Player of the Year award. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

After bouncing back with a win over USC on Thursday, No 8 Arizona will close the regular season against UCLA. The Wildcats defeated the Bruins in Tucson earlier this season and will be going for the season sweep and more momentum entering the Pac-12 Tournament next week.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 8 Arizona (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12; last game: 87-81 win over USC) at No. 4 UCLA (26-4, 17-2 Pac-12; last game: 79-61 win over Arizona State)

When: 8:00 p.m. (MST)

Where: Pauley Pavilion | Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: ESPN

All-time series: UCLA leads 62-47 (last matchup: 58-52 Arizona win on Jan. 21, 2023 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT (UCLA)

Head Coach: Mick Cronin (4th season at UCLA, 94-34)

Preseason Prediction: 1st (Pac-12)

Current Standings: 1st

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (5th/83.5 PPG) | UCLA (124th/73.9 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (224th/71.6 PPG) | UCLA (6th/59.7 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (15th/6.7) | UCLA (50th/4.2)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.6) | UCLA (90th/14.5)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (256th/13.3) | UCLA (22nd/10.5)

WHO TO KNOW - UCLA

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}