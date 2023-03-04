Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
After bouncing back with a win over USC on Thursday, No 8 Arizona will close the regular season against UCLA. The Wildcats defeated the Bruins in Tucson earlier this season and will be going for the season sweep and more momentum entering the Pac-12 Tournament next week.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 8 Arizona (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12; last game: 87-81 win over USC) at No. 4 UCLA (26-4, 17-2 Pac-12; last game: 79-61 win over Arizona State)
When: 8:00 p.m. (MST)
Where: Pauley Pavilion | Los Angeles, Calif.
TV: ESPN
All-time series: UCLA leads 62-47 (last matchup: 58-52 Arizona win on Jan. 21, 2023 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT (UCLA)
Head Coach: Mick Cronin (4th season at UCLA, 94-34)