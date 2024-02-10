Fresh off a thrilling triple overtime win over Utah on Thursday, No. 8 Arizona (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) will look to win a second straight game on the road when it takes on Colorado Saturday night.

The Wildcats came out on fire on Thursday with a 16 point lead at halftime against the Utes before Utah weathered the storm and went on a run early in the second half. Three overtimes in, UA prevailed led by 27 points from Pelle Larsson. Arizona had five players score in double figures.

Here is a preview of Saturday's contest between Arizona and Colorado.