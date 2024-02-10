Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Preview: No. 8 Arizona at Colorado

Oumar Ballo had 16 rebounds against Utah in the Wildcats' last game.
Oumar Ballo had 16 rebounds against Utah in the Wildcats' last game. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Fresh off a thrilling triple overtime win over Utah on Thursday, No. 8 Arizona (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) will look to win a second straight game on the road when it takes on Colorado Saturday night.

The Wildcats came out on fire on Thursday with a 16 point lead at halftime against the Utes before Utah weathered the storm and went on a run early in the second half. Three overtimes in, UA prevailed led by 27 points from Pelle Larsson. Arizona had five players score in double figures.

Here is a preview of Saturday's contest between Arizona and Colorado.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 8 Arizona (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12; last game: 105-99 win at Utah) at Colorado (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12; last game: 82-70 win over Arizona State)

When: 8 p.m. (MST)

Where: CU Events Center

TV: ESPN

All-time series: Arizona leads 23-15 (last game: Arizona won 97-50 on Jan. 4, 2024 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Tad Boyle

Conference standing: 4th (Pac-12)

2022-23 finish: 18-17 (8-12 Pac-12)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/89.7 PPG) | Colorado (39th/80.7 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (224th/73.2 PPG) | Colorado (158th/71.2 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (2nd/11.4) | Colorado (16th/7.9)

Assists per game: Arizona (4th/19.1) | Colorado (35th/16.2)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (195th/12.1) | Colorado (273rd/13.0)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement