Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Fresh off a thrilling triple overtime win over Utah on Thursday, No. 8 Arizona (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) will look to win a second straight game on the road when it takes on Colorado Saturday night.
The Wildcats came out on fire on Thursday with a 16 point lead at halftime against the Utes before Utah weathered the storm and went on a run early in the second half. Three overtimes in, UA prevailed led by 27 points from Pelle Larsson. Arizona had five players score in double figures.
Here is a preview of Saturday's contest between Arizona and Colorado.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 8 Arizona (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12; last game: 105-99 win at Utah) at Colorado (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12; last game: 82-70 win over Arizona State)
When: 8 p.m. (MST)
Where: CU Events Center
TV: ESPN
All-time series: Arizona leads 23-15 (last game: Arizona won 97-50 on Jan. 4, 2024 in Tucson)