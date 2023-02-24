Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
It will be round two of the Territorial Cup on the hardwood Saturday at McKale Center as No. 7 Arizona takes on Arizona State. UA will be going for the sweep over the Sun Devils after defeating them in Tempe earlier this season.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 7 Arizona (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12; last game: 78-68 win over Colorado) vs. Arizona State (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12; last game: 67-59 win over Utah)
When: Noon
Where: McKale Center
TV: CBS
All-time series: Arizona leads 74-42 (last matchup: Arizona won 69-60 on December 31, 2022 in Tempe)
SNAPSHOT
Head Coach: Bobby Hurley (8th season at ASU, 137-109)
Preseason Prediction: 7th (Pac-12)
Current Standings: 4th
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (7th/83.2 PPG) | Arizona State (195th/70.6 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (198th/70.6 PPG) | Arizona State (77th/66.4 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (12th/7.1) | Arizona State (245th/-0.8)
Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.6) | Arizona State (103rd/14.2)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (261st/13.5) | Arizona State (108th/11.9)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.