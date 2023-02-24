News More News
PREVIEW: No. 7 Arizona vs. Arizona State

It will be round two of the Territorial Cup on the hardwood Saturday at McKale Center as No. 7 Arizona takes on Arizona State. UA will be going for the sweep over the Sun Devils after defeating them in Tempe earlier this season.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 7 Arizona (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12; last game: 78-68 win over Colorado) vs. Arizona State (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12; last game: 67-59 win over Utah)

When: Noon

Where: McKale Center

TV: CBS

All-time series: Arizona leads 74-42 (last matchup: Arizona won 69-60 on December 31, 2022 in Tempe)

SNAPSHOT

Head Coach: Bobby Hurley (8th season at ASU, 137-109)

Preseason Prediction: 7th (Pac-12)

Current Standings: 4th

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (7th/83.2 PPG) | Arizona State (195th/70.6 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (198th/70.6 PPG) | Arizona State (77th/66.4 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (12th/7.1) | Arizona State (245th/-0.8)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.6) | Arizona State (103rd/14.2)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (261st/13.5) | Arizona State (108th/11.9)

