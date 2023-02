Coming off a 2-0 road trip in Washington, No. 5 Arizona is back home in Tucson to take on Oregon on Thursday night from McKale Center. The Wildcats will look to get back at the Ducks after they were defeated 87-68 in Eugene in January.

Oregon is 13-9 overall and fifth in the Pac-12 with a 7-4 conference record. The Ducks last played on Saturday with a win over Utah 68-56.