It is officially rivalry week on the hardwood as No. 5 Arizona (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12) hosts Arizona State at McKale Center Saturday night. The Wildcats are carrying a five-game winning streak into this game following their heartbreaking buzzer beater loss at Oregon State a few weeks ago.

The last time UA and ASU faced off in the regular season, the Sun Devils won 89-88 on a buzzer beater from half court by Desmond Cambridge Jr.

Here is a preview for Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Sun Devils.