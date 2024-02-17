Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
It is officially rivalry week on the hardwood as No. 5 Arizona (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12) hosts Arizona State at McKale Center Saturday night. The Wildcats are carrying a five-game winning streak into this game following their heartbreaking buzzer beater loss at Oregon State a few weeks ago.
The last time UA and ASU faced off in the regular season, the Sun Devils won 89-88 on a buzzer beater from half court by Desmond Cambridge Jr.
Here is a preview for Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Sun Devils.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 5 Arizona (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12; last game: 99-79 win at Colorado) vs. Arizona State (13-12, 7-7 Pac-12; last game: 79-61 win over Oregon State)
When: 7:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center
TV: FS1
All-time series: Arizona leads 157-87 (last game: Arizona won 78-59 on March 10, 2023 in the Pac-12 Tournament)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Bobby Hurley
Conference standing: 6th (Pac-12)
2022-23 finish: 23-12 (11-9 Pac-12)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/90.1 PPG) | Arizona State (273rd/70.0 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (225th/73.5 PPG) | Arizona State (187th/72.1 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/11.0) | Arizona State (346th/-7.4)
Assists per game: Arizona (4th/18.9) | Arizona State (256th/12.3)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (184th/12.0) | Arizona State (60th/10.5)
