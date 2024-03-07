Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
This week is the start of the final two games of the regular season with No. 5 Arizona (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) closing things out on the road against the LA schools this weekend. The Wildcats will win the Pac-12 in its final season with a sweep giving them their 30th conference title in program history dating back to the Border Conference days.
It starts with UCLA Thursday night, who the Wildcats overcame a 19-point deficit against back in January in Tucson. UA defeated the Bruins 77-71 led by a 21-point performance from forward Pelle Larsson.
Here is a preview for Thursday's final regular season Pac-12 matchup between Arizona and UCLA:
GAME INFO
Who: No. 5 Arizona (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12; last game: 103-83 win over Oregon) at UCLA (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12; last game: 77-65 loss at Washington State
When: 7:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Pauley Pavilion
TV: ESPN
All-time series: UCLA leads 60-49 (last game: Arizona won 77-71 over UCLA on January 20, 2024 in Tucson)