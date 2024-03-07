Advertisement
PREVIEW: No. 5 Arizona at UCLA

Oumar Ballo has recorded 9-straight double-double games. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

This week is the start of the final two games of the regular season with No. 5 Arizona (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) closing things out on the road against the LA schools this weekend. The Wildcats will win the Pac-12 in its final season with a sweep giving them their 30th conference title in program history dating back to the Border Conference days.

It starts with UCLA Thursday night, who the Wildcats overcame a 19-point deficit against back in January in Tucson. UA defeated the Bruins 77-71 led by a 21-point performance from forward Pelle Larsson.

Here is a preview for Thursday's final regular season Pac-12 matchup between Arizona and UCLA:

GAME INFO

Who: No. 5 Arizona (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12; last game: 103-83 win over Oregon) at UCLA (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12; last game: 77-65 loss at Washington State

When: 7:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Pauley Pavilion

TV: ESPN

All-time series: UCLA leads 60-49 (last game: Arizona won 77-71 over UCLA on January 20, 2024 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Mick Cronin

Conference standing: 6th (Pac-12)

2022-23 finish: 31-6 (18-2 Pac-12)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/90.3 PPG) | UCLA (326th/66.2 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (219th/73.3 PPG) | UCLA (23rd/65.5 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/11.0) | UCLA (134th/0.9)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.2) | UCLA (311th/11.2)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (172nd/11.8) | UCLA (84th/10.8)

