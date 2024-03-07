This week is the start of the final two games of the regular season with No. 5 Arizona (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) closing things out on the road against the LA schools this weekend. The Wildcats will win the Pac-12 in its final season with a sweep giving them their 30th conference title in program history dating back to the Border Conference days.

It starts with UCLA Thursday night, who the Wildcats overcame a 19-point deficit against back in January in Tucson. UA defeated the Bruins 77-71 led by a 21-point performance from forward Pelle Larsson.

Here is a preview for Thursday's final regular season Pac-12 matchup between Arizona and UCLA: