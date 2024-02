No. 4 Arizona (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12) will be looking to bounce back Saturday afternoon against Washington following its first loss at McKale Center on Thursday against No. 21 Washington State.

It was a tough 77-74 loss on Thursday for the Wildcats that included a foul on a made three-point shot as well as Caleb Love losing his balance in the final 20 seconds of the game.

This will be the first time UA has faced UW this season. Here is a preview of Saturday's matchup.