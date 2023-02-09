Fourth ranked Arizona is on the road this weekend starting in Berkeley Thursday night for a matchup against the Golden Bears. The Wildcats defeated Cal 81-68 in early December back in Tucson before the main conference season.
Cal is 3-20 overall this season and sit in last place in the Pac-12 with a 2-10 conference record.The Golden Bears played most recently on Sunday, losing 61-46 at Utah.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 4 Arizona (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12; last game: 84-52 win over Oregon State) vs. Cal (3-20, 2-10 Pac-12; last game: 61-46 loss at Utah)
When: 9 p.m. (MST)
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV: Pac-12 Network
All-time series: Arizona leads 70-22 (last matchup: Arizona won 81-68 on Dec. 4, 2022 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT:
Head Coach: Mark Fox (4th season at Cal, 35-58)
Preseason Prediction: 11th (Pac-12)
Current Standings: 12th
HEAD-TO-HEAD:
Scoring offense: Arizona (8th /83.3) | California (350th /59)
Scoring defense: Arizona (209th /70.7) | California (129th /68)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (10th /7) | California (Tied 282nd /-2)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (290th /14) | California (266th /13.7)
Assists per game: Arizona (2nd /19.6) | California (346th /11)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.