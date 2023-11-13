After picking up a marquee win over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, No. 3 Arizona (2-0) will aim to keep its momentum going as it approaches its third game of the season, hosting Southern (1-1) Monday evening at McKale Center.

The Wildcats and the Jaguars faced one another last season in Tucson, where the UA took down SU, 95-78. Since that time, Southern has a new head coach with Kevin Johnson taking over the program after serving as an assistant at Tulane.

Here is a look ahead at what to watch for and who to know when the two teams square off Monday evening in Tucson.