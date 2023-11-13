PREVIEW: No. 3 Arizona vs. Southern
After picking up a marquee win over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, No. 3 Arizona (2-0) will aim to keep its momentum going as it approaches its third game of the season, hosting Southern (1-1) Monday evening at McKale Center.
The Wildcats and the Jaguars faced one another last season in Tucson, where the UA took down SU, 95-78. Since that time, Southern has a new head coach with Kevin Johnson taking over the program after serving as an assistant at Tulane.
Here is a look ahead at what to watch for and who to know when the two teams square off Monday evening in Tucson.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 3 Arizona (2-0; last game: 78-73 win at Duke) vs. Southern (1-1; last game: 85-71 win over UNLV)
When: 6 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 2-0 (last matchup: Arizona won 95-78 on Nov. 11, 2022 at McKale Center.
SNAPSHOT
Head Coach: Kevin Johnson (1st season, 1-1)
Preseason Prediction: 5th (SWAC)
2022-23 finish: 4th (15-7, 11-7 SWAC)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (9th/100 PPG) | Southern (T-145th/80 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (126th/66 PPG) | Southern (T-336th/89.5 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (21st/17) | Southern (T-314th/-7)
Assists per game: Arizona (14th/21.5 APG) | Southern (86th/16.5 APG)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (134th/12) | Southern (163rd/12.5)
WHO TO KNOW
G Tai’Reon Joseph (last game vs. UNLV: 22 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal)
Playing at his third school in his three years, junior guard Tai’Reon Joseph has competed in the Ohio Valley Conference, Big South Conference, and is now taking a leading role in his new conference, the Southwestern Conference, where he is currently the fifth-leading scorer (18.5 PPG) early in the season. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Baton Rouge native brings a competitive fire to him, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, scoring efficiently around the rim, averaging 50% (15 for 30) so far this season, as well as limiting his matchup last game, Rebels guard Justin Webster, to just 3 for 9 from the field (33%) and 2 for 8 from behind the arc (25%). Joseph will most likely face off against UA defensive anchor and point guard Kylan Boswell, who has averaged two steals per game this season, in a matchup that could to get chippy and physical throughout the contest.
