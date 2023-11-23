Advertisement
PREVIEW: No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 21 Michigan State

Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

No. 3 Arizona will take on No. 21 Michigan State on Thanksgiving in Palm Springs, Calif., marking the Wildcats’ second ranked opponents in six games. This will be the first-ever meeting between two of the top coaches in college basketball Tommy Lloyd and Tom Izzo.

Here is a preview of Thursday's matchup of the Wildcats and the Spartans:

GAME INFO

Who: No. 3 Arizona (5-0; last game: 101-56 win vs. UT Arlington) vs. No. 21 Michigan State (3-2; last game: 81-49 win vs. Alcorn State)

When: 2 p.m. (MST)

Where: Acrisure Arena| Palm Springs, California

TV: Fox

All-time series: Arizona leads 5-2 (last matchup: Arizona won 65-63 on Nov. 11, 2016 in Honolulu)

SNAPSHOT

Head Coach: Tom Izzo (29th season at MSU, 689-282)

Preseason Prediction: 2nd (Big Ten)

2022-23 finish: 21-13, 11-8 Big Ten

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/99.6 PPG) | Michigan State (T-203rd/74 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (T-58th/63 PPG) | Michigan State (T-41st/61.4 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/21.8) | Michigan State (T-216th/0.6)

Assists per game: Arizona (4th/22.6 APG) | Michigan State (48th/17 APG)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (274th/14.4 TPG) | Michigan State (89th/11 TPG)

