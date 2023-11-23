No. 3 Arizona will take on No. 21 Michigan State on Thanksgiving in Palm Springs, Calif., marking the Wildcats’ second ranked opponents in six games. This will be the first-ever meeting between two of the top coaches in college basketball Tommy Lloyd and Tom Izzo.
Here is a preview of Thursday's matchup of the Wildcats and the Spartans:
GAME INFO
Who: No. 3 Arizona (5-0; last game: 101-56 win vs. UT Arlington) vs. No. 21 Michigan State (3-2; last game: 81-49 win vs. Alcorn State)
When: 2 p.m. (MST)
Where: Acrisure Arena| Palm Springs, California
TV: Fox
All-time series: Arizona leads 5-2 (last matchup: Arizona won 65-63 on Nov. 11, 2016 in Honolulu)
SNAPSHOT
Head Coach: Tom Izzo (29th season at MSU, 689-282)
Preseason Prediction: 2nd (Big Ten)
2022-23 finish: 21-13, 11-8 Big Ten
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/99.6 PPG) | Michigan State (T-203rd/74 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (T-58th/63 PPG) | Michigan State (T-41st/61.4 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/21.8) | Michigan State (T-216th/0.6)
Assists per game: Arizona (4th/22.6 APG) | Michigan State (48th/17 APG)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (274th/14.4 TPG) | Michigan State (89th/11 TPG)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.