Fresh off a dominating 97-59 win over Southern with forward Kehsad Johnson leading the team with a game-high 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting, No. 3 Arizona is back in action and ready to host Belmont on Friday night in McKale Center.

The Wildcats have started off the 2023-24 season on fire with a key road-win at Duke in a gritty 78-73 game. Now, Arizona will face Belmont in its second of three home games this week before another massive showdown on Thanksgiving versus No. 18 Michigan State.

Although the season has been going smoothly thus far, Arizona has had one issues that keeps popping up and that is the turnover bug. The Wildcats just can seem to shake the illness and have turned the ball over an average of 15.7 times per game.

Still, the offense is putting up point to an average of 99 points per game and has a chance to see that number grow against a Belmont team that has allowed Furman to drop 99 points in a 99-76 loss this season.