PREVIEW: No. 2 seed Arizona vs. top-seed UCLA
No. 2 seed Arizona advanced to the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night with a 78-59 victory over Arizona State. The Wildcats' offense closed out the game on a 23-7 run to put things away.
Sparking the run for the Wildcats was the team's defense that held the Sun Devils to 29% shooting for the game. Plus, Arizona's 3-point defense took massive strides forward holding ASU to 6 of 22 from deep.
"Great effort by our guys. It was going to be a gritty game and we knew that. You play Arizona State you know what you're in for. It's going to be a scrappy game," said coach Tommy Lloyd during the postgame press conference. "They're really talented players, and I thought our guys did a really good job stepping up to the challenge and delivering."
With Arizona advancing, the Wildcats will play top seeded UCLA in the Pac-12 Championship game for the second-straight season. The two teams split the regular season series, with each team winning a game at home.
GAME INFO:
Who: Arizona (27-6; last game: 78-59 win over ASU) vs. UCLA (29-4; last game: 75-56 win over Oregon)
When: 8:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nev.
TV: ESPN
All-time series: UCLA leads 53-45 (last matchup: Arizona lost 82-73 on Mar. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles)
SNAPSHOT:
Head coach: Mike Cronin (4th season at UCLA, 97-34)
Preseason prediction: 1st (Pac-12)
Final standings: 1st
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (4th /83.1) | UCLA (119th /74.2)
Scoring defense: Arizona (231st /71.9) | UCLA (6th /60.1)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (18th /6) | UCLA (45th /4)
Turnovers: Arizona (266th /13.5) | UCLA (24th /10.5)
Assists: Arizona (2nd /19.3) | UCLA (88th /14.4)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news