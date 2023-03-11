News More News
PREVIEW: No. 2 seed Arizona vs. top-seed UCLA

During the postseason, Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 18.5 points per game.
During the postseason, Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 18.5 points per game. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Alex Poor
Staff writer

No. 2 seed Arizona advanced to the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night with a 78-59 victory over Arizona State. The Wildcats' offense closed out the game on a 23-7 run to put things away.

Sparking the run for the Wildcats was the team's defense that held the Sun Devils to 29% shooting for the game. Plus, Arizona's 3-point defense took massive strides forward holding ASU to 6 of 22 from deep.

"Great effort by our guys. It was going to be a gritty game and we knew that. You play Arizona State you know what you're in for. It's going to be a scrappy game," said coach Tommy Lloyd during the postgame press conference. "They're really talented players, and I thought our guys did a really good job stepping up to the challenge and delivering."

With Arizona advancing, the Wildcats will play top seeded UCLA in the Pac-12 Championship game for the second-straight season. The two teams split the regular season series, with each team winning a game at home.

GAME INFO:

Who: Arizona (27-6; last game: 78-59 win over ASU) vs. UCLA (29-4; last game: 75-56 win over Oregon)

When: 8:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nev.

TV: ESPN

All-time series: UCLA leads 53-45 (last matchup: Arizona lost 82-73 on Mar. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles)

SNAPSHOT:

Head coach: Mike Cronin (4th season at UCLA, 97-34)

Preseason prediction: 1st (Pac-12)

Final standings: 1st

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (4th /83.1) | UCLA (119th /74.2)

Scoring defense: Arizona (231st /71.9) | UCLA (6th /60.1)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (18th /6) | UCLA (45th /4)

Turnovers: Arizona (266th /13.5) | UCLA (24th /10.5)

Assists: Arizona (2nd /19.3) | UCLA (88th /14.4)

{{ article.author_name }}