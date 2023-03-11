No. 2 seed Arizona advanced to the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night with a 78-59 victory over Arizona State. The Wildcats' offense closed out the game on a 23-7 run to put things away.

Sparking the run for the Wildcats was the team's defense that held the Sun Devils to 29% shooting for the game. Plus, Arizona's 3-point defense took massive strides forward holding ASU to 6 of 22 from deep.