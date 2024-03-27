PREVIEW: No. 2 seed Arizona vs. 6-seed Clemson (Sweet Sixteen)
Second-seeded Arizona (27-8) will take its momentum from a 10-point victory over 7-seed Dayton as the Wildcats head into Los Angeles in the Sweet 16 to take on 6-seed Clemson.
The Wildcats will be making their second Sweet 16 appearance in the past three years. Their last appearance came when they were a 1-seed and got upset 72-60 to 5-seed Houston in San Antonio. Arizona is 11-8 in Sweet 16 games all-time.
Arizona has played Clemson in the NCAA Tournament once before, having routed it 94-68 in the Second Round of the tournament in 1989.
Here is a preview of Clemson:
GAME INFO
Who: 2-seed seed Arizona (27-8; last game: 78-68 win over 7-seed Dayton in SLC) vs. 6-seed Clemson (23-11; last game: 72-64 win over Baylor in Memphis)
When: 4:09 p.m. (MST)
Where: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, Calif.
TV: CBS
All-time series: Arizona leads 3-0 (last game: UA won 66-54 on Dec. 8, 2012 at Clemson)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Brad Brownell
Conference standing: 5th (ACC)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/87.6 PPG) | Dayton (78th/77.2 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (177th/71.9 PPG) Dayton (126th/70.6 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/10) | Dayton (T-169th/0.9)
Assists per game: Arizona (4th/18.6) | Dayton (87th/3)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (202nd /12) | Dayton (44th/10.1)
