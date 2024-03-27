Second-seeded Arizona (27-8) will take its momentum from a 10-point victory over 7-seed Dayton as the Wildcats head into Los Angeles in the Sweet 16 to take on 6-seed Clemson.

The Wildcats will be making their second Sweet 16 appearance in the past three years. Their last appearance came when they were a 1-seed and got upset 72-60 to 5-seed Houston in San Antonio. Arizona is 11-8 in Sweet 16 games all-time.

Arizona has played Clemson in the NCAA Tournament once before, having routed it 94-68 in the Second Round of the tournament in 1989.

Here is a preview of Clemson:

