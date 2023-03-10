After a back-and-forth game, 2-seed Arizona (26-6) was able to overpower Stanford 95-84 led by a 67-point performance by its frontcourt to advance in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats are now 4-0 the next time around against teams that had beaten them in the previous matchup.

The Arizona revenge tour will continue as it will face in-state rival ASU in the Semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. In the previous meeting the Sun Devils won at the buzzer 89-88 hitting a half court shot to break the hearts of the Cats on Senior Day.