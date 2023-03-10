PREVIEW: No. 2 seed Arizona vs. 6-seed ASU
After a back-and-forth game, 2-seed Arizona (26-6) was able to overpower Stanford 95-84 led by a 67-point performance by its frontcourt to advance in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats are now 4-0 the next time around against teams that had beaten them in the previous matchup.
The Arizona revenge tour will continue as it will face in-state rival ASU in the Semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. In the previous meeting the Sun Devils won at the buzzer 89-88 hitting a half court shot to break the hearts of the Cats on Senior Day.
"Tell you what I was a heck of a game. I mean, a tremendous college basketball game. And we're not hanging our heads at all," said Lloyd after the ASU loss. "And obviously we'd like to win. But hey, listen. If you're playing a tough game, and a team has to hit a 60 footer or to beat you, probably taking that on most days. So all-in-all, I thought there was a lot of great moments. I wish we would have played maybe better defensively earlier in the game, but you know, it happened."
GAME INFO
Who: No. 7 Arizona (26-6; last game: 78-68 win over Colorado) vs. Arizona State (22-11; last game: 67-59 win over Utah)
When: 9:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nev.
TV: ESPN
All-time series: Arizona leads 74-45 (last matchup: Arizona State won 89-88 on Feb. 25, 2023)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Bobby Hurley (8th season at ASU, 139-111)
Preseason prediction: 7th (Pac-12)
Final standing: 6th
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (4th/83.1 PPG) | Arizona State (197th/70.5 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (231st/71.9 PPG) | Arizona State (97th/67.2 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (18th/6.3) | Arizona State (269th/-1.6)
Assists: Arizona (2nd/19.3) | Arizona State (99th/14.2)
Turnovers: Arizona (266th/13.5) | Arizona State (127th/11.9)
