PREVIEW: No. 2 Arizona vs. Colgate
After going undefeated for third consecutive November in the Tommy Lloyd era, No. 2 Arizona (6-0) will look to stay unbeaten as it takes on Colgate (4-3) this Saturday afternoon at McKale Center. This will be the first time the Wildcats will face the Raiders in the two schools’ history.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 2 Arizona (6-0; last game: 74-68 win vs. Michigan State) vs. Colgate (4-3; last game: 84-49 win vs. Binghamton)
When: 3 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center| Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Network
All-time series: First meeting between the two schools
SNAPSHOT
Head Coach: Matt Langel (13th season at Colgate, 206-177)
Preseason Prediction: 1st (Patriot League)
2022-23 finish: 26-9, 17-9 Patriot League
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/95.3 PPG) | Colgate (309th/66.7 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (68th/63.8 PPG) | Colgate (48th/64.1 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/19) | Colgate (70th/6.1)
Assists per game: Arizona (5th/21 APG) | Colgate (104th/14.7 APG)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (253rd/13.7 TPG) | Colgate (156th/12.1 TPG)
