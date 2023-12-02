Advertisement
PREVIEW: No. 2 Arizona vs. Colgate

Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

After going undefeated for third consecutive November in the Tommy Lloyd era, No. 2 Arizona (6-0) will look to stay unbeaten as it takes on Colgate (4-3) this Saturday afternoon at McKale Center. This will be the first time the Wildcats will face the Raiders in the two schools’ history.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 2 Arizona (6-0; last game: 74-68 win vs. Michigan State) vs. Colgate (4-3; last game: 84-49 win vs. Binghamton)

When: 3 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center| Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Network

All-time series: First meeting between the two schools

SNAPSHOT

Head Coach: Matt Langel (13th season at Colgate, 206-177)

Preseason Prediction: 1st (Patriot League)

2022-23 finish: 26-9, 17-9 Patriot League

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/95.3 PPG) | Colgate (309th/66.7 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (68th/63.8 PPG) | Colgate (48th/64.1 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/19) | Colgate (70th/6.1)

Assists per game: Arizona (5th/21 APG) | Colgate (104th/14.7 APG)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (253rd/13.7 TPG) | Colgate (156th/12.1 TPG)

