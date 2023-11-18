Seventeenth-ranked Arizona prepares to face off against No. 22 Utah on Saturday for the team's final Pac-12 regular season home game. marking the near end of the UA's time in the conference before the move to the Big 12. The Wildcats, riding a wave of wins with a historic three-game winning streak against AP Top 25 teams and are basking in their return to the rankings after a four-year hiatus.

Arizona's latest game was a hard-fought victory over Colorado, which propelled the team three spots up in the CFP rankings. However, this upcoming matchup against the Utes marks another pivotal moment as the Wildcats get set to face their sixth and final ranked opponent of the season.

As Arizona seeks to maintain its momentum, it's crucial to note UA has an unbeaten streak over the past month, with its last loss dating back to Saturday, Oct. 7, against then-No. 9 USC. Coming into this matchup, The Wildcats are currently on a six-game losing streak against the Utes, including matchups in both Tucson and Salt Lake City.