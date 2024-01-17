Arizona (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) returns to McKale Center coming off a loss against Washington State in Pullman last week. The Wildcats will look to remain undefeated at home when they take on USC and UCLA this week.

Who: No. 12 Arizona (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12; last game: 73-70 loss at Washington State) vs. USC (8-9, 2-4 Pac-12; last game: 68-68 loss at Colorado)

WHO TO KNOW

G Boogie Ellis

The leading scorer for the Trojans so far this season, Ellis is averaging over 18 points per game. He has eight 20 point performances so far this year and he figures to step up even more now with star freshman Isaiah Collier expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks.

Ellis was sidelined in the last game for USC against Colorado, so that is worth monitoring. His absence in that game led to Bronny James seeing his first start where he struggled, missing all seven of his shot attempts.

G Kobe Johnson

Johnson is averaging career-highs across the board in year three with USC. He tied his career-high of 21 points against Stanford a couple of weeks ago and has scored in double figures in nine different games this season. He is also averaging over two steals per game this year.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

- Forcing turnovers

One of the biggest problems for UA this season has been committing turnovers, and that's been an even bigger problem for USC so far this season averaging over 13 giveaways per game. In the loss against Colorado, they blew a 13 point lead at halftime and the 14 turnovers the Trojans committed played a big part of that. They also turned the ball over 20 times in a loss against Oregon State.

- Continue the momentum at home

It has been a struggle at times for Arizona away from Tucson so far this season and that is something that will have to change by the time we reach March, but for now it's important to continue the momentum Arizona has carried at McKale Center where it is 8-0 this season. They'll look to continue that momentum on Wednesday against USC.