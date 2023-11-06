Basketball is back and No. 12 Arizona is set to tip-off the 2023-24 season as it prepares to host Morgan State at McKale Center. The Wildcats have notched victories in each of their last 16 season openers, a testament to its consistent performance over the years.
In fact, the last time the Wildcats lost a season opener was in 2006 when they faced the Virginia. Arizona also boast a 22-game winning streak at home in season openers, with its last loss dating all the way back to the 1992-93 season falling 86-80 to Arkansas.
GAME INFO:
Who: Arizona (0-0) vs. Morgan State (0-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 2-0 (last matchup: Arizona won 93-68 on Dec. 22, 2022 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT:
Head coach:Kevin Broadus (6th season at Morgan State, 94-80)
Preseason prediction: 4th (MEAC)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (6th/81.9) | Morgan State (95th /74.9)
Scoring defense: Arizona (209th /71.1) | Morgan State (243rd /72.3)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (13th /6.1) | Morgan State (319th /-3.5)
Turnovers: Arizona (266th /13.4) | Morgan State (348th /16.1)
Assists: Arizona (2nd /18.9) | Morgan State (33rd /15.5)
