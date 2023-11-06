Basketball is back and No. 12 Arizona is set to tip-off the 2023-24 season as it prepares to host Morgan State at McKale Center. The Wildcats have notched victories in each of their last 16 season openers, a testament to its consistent performance over the years.

In fact, the last time the Wildcats lost a season opener was in 2006 when they faced the Virginia. Arizona also boast a 22-game winning streak at home in season openers, with its last loss dating all the way back to the 1992-93 season falling 86-80 to Arkansas.