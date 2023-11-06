Advertisement
PREVIEW: No. 12 Arizona vs. Morgan State

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is entering his third season as the Wildcats' head coach.
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is entering his third season as the Wildcats' head coach. (John Locher | Associated Press)
Jason Dayee
Reporter

Basketball is back and No. 12 Arizona is set to tip-off the 2023-24 season as it prepares to host Morgan State at McKale Center. The Wildcats have notched victories in each of their last 16 season openers, a testament to its consistent performance over the years.

In fact, the last time the Wildcats lost a season opener was in 2006 when they faced the Virginia. Arizona also boast a 22-game winning streak at home in season openers, with its last loss dating all the way back to the 1992-93 season falling 86-80 to Arkansas.

GAME INFO:

Who: Arizona (0-0) vs. Morgan State (0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 2-0 (last matchup: Arizona won 93-68 on Dec. 22, 2022 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT:

Head coach: Kevin Broadus (6th season at Morgan State, 94-80)

Preseason prediction: 4th (MEAC)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (6th/81.9) | Morgan State (95th /74.9)

Scoring defense: Arizona (209th /71.1) | Morgan State (243rd /72.3)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (13th /6.1) | Morgan State (319th /-3.5)

Turnovers: Arizona (266th /13.4) | Morgan State (348th /16.1)

Assists: Arizona (2nd /18.9) | Morgan State (33rd /15.5)

