PREVIEW: No. 12 Arizona at No. 2 Duke
Four days following a 122-59 blowout victory over Morgan State, No. 12 Arizona (1-0) will go from one of its easier opponents to arguably one of its toughest battles of the season, as the Wildcats make the trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on No. 2 Duke on Friday night.
This will mark the first time the UA has played in Durham in front of the Cameron Crazies since Feb. 25, 1990, when No. 3 Duke edged out No. 21 Arizona 78-76.
This will also be the first time since 1991 that one school will host the other, as the previous four meetings between the programs have been on a neutral court.
Neither Arizona nor Duke have beaten each other on the road.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 12 Arizona (1-0; last game: 122-59 win over Morgan State) vs. No. 2 Duke (1-0; last game: 92-54 win over Dartmouth)
When: 5 p.m. (MST)
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium | Durham, North Carolina
TV: ESPN2
All-time series: Arizona leads 5-4 (last matchup: Duke won 72-66 on December 29, 2013 at Madison Square Garden, New York)
SNAPSHOT
Head Coach: Jon Scheyer (2nd season at Duke, 28-9)
Preseason Prediction: 1st (ACC)
Current Standings: T-3rd
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/122 PPG) | Duke (69th/92 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (T-85th/59 PPG) | Duke (T-48th/54 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (T-22nd/22) | Duke (T-169th/4)
Assists per game: Arizona (13th/26 APG) | Duke (75th/18 APG)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (14th/7) | Duke (45th/9)
