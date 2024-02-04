Following a blowout win over Cal, No. 11 Arizona (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12) concludes the weekend against Stanford who it lost against earlier in the season. The Cardinal ran the Wildcats off the court in Palo Alto back in December 100-82. It remains the most points UA has allowed this season.

Stanford now comes to Tucson where the Wildcats remain undefeated so far this season. If Arizona wins this game, it'll sit alone at the top of the Pac-12. If the Wildcats lose, there'll be a four-way tie at the top of the conference.

Here is a preview for Sunday's matchup between Arizona and Stanford.