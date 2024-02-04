Advertisement
Preview: No. 11 Arizona vs. Stanford

Arizona allowed the Cardinal to shoot 58% from the field in the last meeting.
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Following a blowout win over Cal, No. 11 Arizona (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12) concludes the weekend against Stanford who it lost against earlier in the season. The Cardinal ran the Wildcats off the court in Palo Alto back in December 100-82. It remains the most points UA has allowed this season.

Stanford now comes to Tucson where the Wildcats remain undefeated so far this season. If Arizona wins this game, it'll sit alone at the top of the Pac-12. If the Wildcats lose, there'll be a four-way tie at the top of the conference.

Here is a preview for Sunday's matchup between Arizona and Stanford.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 11 Arizona (16-5, 7-3 Pac-12; last game: 91-65 win over Cal) vs. Stanford (11-9, 6-4 Pac-12; last game: 71-62 win at Arizona State)

When: 6 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center

TV: FS1

All-time series: Arizona leads 70-34 (last game: Stanford won 100-82 on Dec. 31, 2023)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Jerod Haase

Conference standing: 4th (Pac-12)

2022-23 finish: 14-19 (7-13 Pac-12)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/89.3 PPG) | Stanford (69th/78.4 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (187th/72.1 PPG) | Stanford (273rd/75.6 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/12.4) | Stanford (205th/0.4)

Assists per game: Arizona (6th/18.90 | Stanford (18th/17.4)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (207th/12.3) | Stanford (127th/13.0)

