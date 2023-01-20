PREVIEW: No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 5 UCLA
Following a bounce-back 81-66 win over USC on Thursday night in its first home game back from the road trip, No. 11 Arizona will look to carry its momentum over to Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats will host to No. 5 UCLA at McKale Center.
UCLA is 17-2 overall and is currently in 1st in the Pac-12 with an 8-0 conference record and are coming off of a 74-62 win over Arizona State in its last game.
GAME INFO:
Who: No. 11 Arizona (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12; last game: 81-66 win against USC) vs. No. 5 UCLA (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12; last game: 74-62 win over Arizona State)
When: 12 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
TV: ESPN
All-time series: UCLA leads 51-44 (last matchup: Arizona won 84-76 on Mar. 12, 2022 in Las Vegas)
SNAPSHOT:
Head Coach: Mick Cronin (4th season, 84-32 at UCLA)
Preseason Prediction: 1st (Pac-12)
Current Standings: 1st
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (8th/84.6) | UCLA (72nd/76.6)
Scoring defense: Arizona (tied-270th/73.0) | UCLA (12th/59.9)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (9th/8) | UCLA (113th/3)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (292nd/14.3) | UCLA (6th/9.9)
Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.7) | UCLA (tied-70th/15.0)
WHO TO KNOW- UCLA
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr. (last game vs. Arizona State: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals)
A former four-star Rivals recruit, the senior guard/forward has yet again made himself a staple in the Bruins offense, leading the team with 16.3 points per game and proving to be a viable replacement for former standout player Johnny Juzang. Jaquez has played and started in every single game so far for the Bruins this season and has also been a defensive force, averaging seven rebounds per game which is also the most on the team. An NBA hopeful, Jacquez's versatility on both ends of the floor not only earned him First-team All Pac-12 last season but he also earned a spot on the Pac-12 All-Defensive team for the second straight season in 2021-22.
