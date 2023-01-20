Following a bounce-back 81-66 win over USC on Thursday night in its first home game back from the road trip, No. 11 Arizona will look to carry its momentum over to Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats will host to No. 5 UCLA at McKale Center.

UCLA is 17-2 overall and is currently in 1st in the Pac-12 with an 8-0 conference record and are coming off of a 74-62 win over Arizona State in its last game.