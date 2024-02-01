Advertisement
Preview: No. 11 Arizona vs. Cal

Arizona's bench was outscored 27 to 8 against the Ducks on the road. (Thomas Boyd | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
After a split on the road, No. 11 Arizona (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) returns home where it'll look to remain undefeated at McKale Center this season. In the Wildcats' split on the road, the team dropped an 83-80 game against Oregon State, but managed to bounce back with an impressive 87-78 over Oregon, which was the first home loss the Ducks have suffered this season.

Against Oregon, guard Caleb Love dropped a career-high 36 points while going an efficient 12 of 18 from the field and hitting five 3-point buckets.

Now, the Wildcats will face Cal and Stanford back at home. In the last meeting against these two schools, Arizona got ran off the court by the Cardinal in a shocking 100-82 loss.

Here is a preview for Thursday night's Arizona-Cal game:

GAME INFO

Who: No. 11 Arizona (15-5, 6-3 Pac 12; last game: 87-78 win over Oregon) vs. Cal (8-12, 4-5 Pac-12; last game: 73-71 win over Stanford)

When: 6:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 74-30 (last game: Arizona won 100-81 on Dec. 29, 2023)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Mark Madsen

Conference standing: 9th (Pac-12)

2022-23 finish: 3-29 (2-18 Pac-12)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/89.2 PPG) | Cal (147th/75.5 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (199th/72.4 PPG) | Cal (292nd/76.3 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (2nd/12.1) | Cal (107th/2.8)

Assists per game: Arizona (5th/18.8) | Cal (271st/12.0)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (205th/12.3) | Cal (131st/11.6)

