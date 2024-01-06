Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Fresh off bouncing back on Friday with a 97-50 win over Colorado, No. 10 Arizona (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) will look to keep up the momentum against Utah (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) who was upset by Arizona State on Friday.
Here is a preview for Saturday's matchup between the Wildcats and Utes.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 10 Arizona (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12; last game: 97-50 win vs. Colorado) vs. Utah (11-3; 2-1 Pac-12; last game: 82-70 loss at Arizona State)
When: 6 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 36-31 (last meeting: Arizona won 88-62 on Feb. 16, 2023 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Craig Smith (3rd season | 39-38 at Utah)