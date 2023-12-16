Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

PREVIEW: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 3 Purdue

Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

No. 1 Arizona (8-0) continues its gauntlet of a schedule in December when it takes on Purdue Saturday afternoon in a top-3 matchup. Both teams are coming off heartbreaking first-round upsets in March Madness last season and have gotten off to very strong starts this year.

Here is a look ahead at Saturday's matchup between the Wildcats and Boilermakers.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 1 Arizona (8-0; last game: 98-73 win vs. Wisconsin) vs. No. 3 Purdue (9-1; last game: 92-86 win vs. Alabama)

When: 2:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

TV: Peacock (stream)

All-time series: Purdue leads the series 7-5 (last meeting: Purdue beat Arizona 89-64 in 2017)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Matt Painter

Conference standing: 5th (Big Ten)

2022-23 finish: 29-6, 15-5 Big Ten

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/94.0 PPG) | Purdue (21st/85.6 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (33rd/63.9 PPG) | Purdue (130th/69.1 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/17.9) | Purdue (11th/11.2)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/21.6) | Purdue (19th/18.0)

Turnovers per game: Arizona ( 200th/12.6) | Purdue (167th/12.2)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement