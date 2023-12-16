Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
No. 1 Arizona (8-0) continues its gauntlet of a schedule in December when it takes on Purdue Saturday afternoon in a top-3 matchup. Both teams are coming off heartbreaking first-round upsets in March Madness last season and have gotten off to very strong starts this year.
Here is a look ahead at Saturday's matchup between the Wildcats and Boilermakers.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 1 Arizona (8-0; last game: 98-73 win vs. Wisconsin) vs. No. 3 Purdue (9-1; last game: 92-86 win vs. Alabama)
When: 2:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN
TV: Peacock (stream)
All-time series: Purdue leads the series 7-5 (last meeting: Purdue beat Arizona 89-64 in 2017)