In the other side of the Fayetteville Regional, No. 3 Arkansas (41-16) will match up against Santa Clara (35-18) on Friday as the first contest of the day. The winners of each matchup will face one another in the winners bracket and the losers will play each other in the loser’s bracket in a double elimination style tournament.

The Wildcats will take on at least one of those teams on Saturday depending on the result of their game against TCU on Friday.

Here is a preview of the teams in Arizona’s regional: