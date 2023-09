Coming off a tough 31-24 overtime road loss in Week 2 against Mississippi State, Arizona (1-1) will be looking to turn the page as it closes out the nonconference portion of the season. The Wildcats' entire focus is now on UTEP, which they will be hosting on at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. These two teams are coming off road losses and will be fighting to get back in the win column.