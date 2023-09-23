News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

PREVIEW: Arizona vs. Stanford

Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan has caught a touchdown in every game this season.
Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan has caught a touchdown in every game this season. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Jason Dayee
Reporter

After a much needed bounce back 31-10 win last week against UTEP, Arizona will begin conference play this weekend on the road against Stanford. It's the first meeting between these two teams since the 2019 when the Wildcats fell 41-31 to the Cardinal.

With a kick-off scheduled for 4 p.m. (MST) at Stanford Stadium, the Wildcats have their sights set on securing their first Pac-12 victory of the season. This game follows a promising performance against UTEP. Now, Arizona is eager to capitalize on its momentum. However, history looms large, as UA has lost six-straight games to Stanford.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12; last week: 31-10 win over UTEP) vs. Stanford (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12; last week: 30-23 loss to Sac St.)

When: 4 p.m. (MST)

Where: Stanford Stadium | Palo Alto, California

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Stanford leads 17-14 (last meeting: 41-31 Cardinal won; Oct. 26, 2019)

Odds: Arizona (-13), O/U: 60

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Ranks (NCAA – FBS)

Total offense: UA – 39th (454.5 ypg) | UTEP – 83rd (368.7)

Scoring offense: UA – 60th (31 ppg) | UTEP – 121st (16.3)

Passing yards: UA – 13th (627 ypg) | UTEP – 49th (494)

Rushing offense: UA – 82nd (138.5 ypg) | UTEP – 37th (196.3)

Total defense: UA – 33rd (285.5 ypg allowed) | UTEP – 59th (325.3)

Scoring defense: UA – 43rd (17 ppg allowed) | UTEP – 67th (23)

Passing yards allowed: UA – 40th (174 ypg) | UTEP – 38th (173)

Rushing defense: UA – 64th (111.5 ypg allowed) | UTEP – 94th (152.3)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}