After a much needed bounce back 31-10 win last week against UTEP, Arizona will begin conference play this weekend on the road against Stanford. It's the first meeting between these two teams since the 2019 when the Wildcats fell 41-31 to the Cardinal.

With a kick-off scheduled for 4 p.m. (MST) at Stanford Stadium, the Wildcats have their sights set on securing their first Pac-12 victory of the season. This game follows a promising performance against UTEP. Now, Arizona is eager to capitalize on its momentum. However, history looms large, as UA has lost six-straight games to Stanford.