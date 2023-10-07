PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 9 USC
Arizona faced off against the nation's best offense in Washington and held it to a season-low 31 points. Plus, the Wildcats didn't allow a passing touchdown to star quarterback Michael Penix as well. Still, UA couldn't find the end zone enough and fell 31-24 to the Huskies.
Now, the Wildcats gear up to take on another formidable offensive powerhouse in the No. 9 USC, which is led by the reigning Heisman winner, Caleb Williams. After suffering its first loss in conference play last week, Arizona is eager to bounce back in the upcoming matchup and with Jayden de Laura unlikely returning as the primary signal caller. This means that Noah Fifita will be the quarterback under center for UA as he starts his second career game on the road in LA.
The Wildcats are currently on a 10-game losing streak against USC, dating back to 2012 season. The most recent road victory over the Trojans occurred on December 5, 2009, when Arizona secured a hard-fought 21-17 win.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12; last week: 31-24 loss to Washington) vs. USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12; last week: 48-41 win over Colorado)
When: 7:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: LA Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles
TV: ESPN
All-time series: USC leads 38-8 (last meeting: 45-37 USC won; Oct. 29, 2022)
Odds: USC (-21) O/U: 69.5
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Ranks (NCAA – FBS)
Total offense: UA – 43rd (428.8 ypg) | USC – 3rd (555)
Scoring offense: UA – 76th (27.6 ppg) | USC – 1st (53.6)
Passing yards: UA – 59th (1,069 ypg) | USC – 6th (1,603)
Rushing offense: UA – 66th (155.2 ypg) | USC – 49th (172.6)
Total defense: UA – 51st (346.2 ypg allowed) | USC – 98th (404.4)
Scoring defense: UA – 34th (19 ppg allowed) | USC – 61st (24.2)
Passing yards allowed: UA – 96th (248 ypg) | USC – 104th (256.6)
Rushing defense: UA – 22nd (98.2 ypg allowed) | USC – 82nd (147.8)
