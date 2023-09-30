News More News
PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 7 Washington

Arizona's secondary has yet to collect an interception this season.
Arizona's secondary has yet to collect an interception this season. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Jason Dayee
GOAZCATS.com Reporter

Arizona narrowly escaped last week with a 21-20 victory against Stanford on the road. As the Wildcats prepare for this week’s matchup, they face a formidable challenge in the form of the country’s top-ranked offense, held by No. 7 Washington.

The Wildcats have managed to secure two consecutive wins, despite ongoing offensive struggles. However, uncertainty looms over the identity of the starting quarterback for this game.

Currently the Wildcats are on a six-game losing streak against Washington, dating back to the 2014 season when they won 27-26 on a last second field goal. Arizona's most recent encounter took place in 2022 when UA faced the Huskies on the road and succumbed to a 49-39 defeat.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12; last week: 21-20 win over Stanford) vs. Washington (4- 0, 1-0; last week: 59-32 win over Cal)

When: 7 p.m. (MST)

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Washington trails 25-11-1 (last meeting: 49-39 Huskies won; Oct. 15, 2022)

Odds: Washington (-19), O/U: 65.5

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Ranks (NCAA – FBS)

Total offense: UA – 31st (450.5 ypg) | UW – 1st (593.2)

Scoring offense: UA – 71st (28.5 ppg) | UW – 3rd (49.8)

Passing yards: UA – 28th (1,069 ypg) | UW – 1st (1,636)

Rushing offense: UA – 52nd (166.5 ypg) | UW – 100th (126)

Total defense: UA – 41st (301 ypg allowed) | UW – 72nd (370.8)

Scoring defense: UA – 37th (314.2 ppg allowed) | UW – 26th (17)

Passing yards allowed: UA – 62nd (219.2 ypg) | UW – 97th (246.2)

Rushing defense: UA – 27th (95 ypg allowed) | UW – 56th (124.5)

{{ article.author_name }}