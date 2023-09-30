PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 7 Washington
Arizona narrowly escaped last week with a 21-20 victory against Stanford on the road. As the Wildcats prepare for this week’s matchup, they face a formidable challenge in the form of the country’s top-ranked offense, held by No. 7 Washington.
The Wildcats have managed to secure two consecutive wins, despite ongoing offensive struggles. However, uncertainty looms over the identity of the starting quarterback for this game.
Currently the Wildcats are on a six-game losing streak against Washington, dating back to the 2014 season when they won 27-26 on a last second field goal. Arizona's most recent encounter took place in 2022 when UA faced the Huskies on the road and succumbed to a 49-39 defeat.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12; last week: 21-20 win over Stanford) vs. Washington (4- 0, 1-0; last week: 59-32 win over Cal)
When: 7 p.m. (MST)
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Washington trails 25-11-1 (last meeting: 49-39 Huskies won; Oct. 15, 2022)
Odds: Washington (-19), O/U: 65.5
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Ranks (NCAA – FBS)
Total offense: UA – 31st (450.5 ypg) | UW – 1st (593.2)
Scoring offense: UA – 71st (28.5 ppg) | UW – 3rd (49.8)
Passing yards: UA – 28th (1,069 ypg) | UW – 1st (1,636)
Rushing offense: UA – 52nd (166.5 ypg) | UW – 100th (126)
Total defense: UA – 41st (301 ypg allowed) | UW – 72nd (370.8)
Scoring defense: UA – 37th (314.2 ppg allowed) | UW – 26th (17)
Passing yards allowed: UA – 62nd (219.2 ypg) | UW – 97th (246.2)
Rushing defense: UA – 27th (95 ypg allowed) | UW – 56th (124.5)
