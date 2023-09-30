Arizona narrowly escaped last week with a 21-20 victory against Stanford on the road. As the Wildcats prepare for this week’s matchup, they face a formidable challenge in the form of the country’s top-ranked offense, held by No. 7 Washington.

The Wildcats have managed to secure two consecutive wins, despite ongoing offensive struggles. However, uncertainty looms over the identity of the starting quarterback for this game.

Currently the Wildcats are on a six-game losing streak against Washington, dating back to the 2014 season when they won 27-26 on a last second field goal. Arizona's most recent encounter took place in 2022 when UA faced the Huskies on the road and succumbed to a 49-39 defeat.