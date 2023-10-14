Arizona fell short for the second consecutive week, losing to No. 10 USC in a triple-overtime contest, with a final score of 43-41. In the first half, the Wildcats displayed a much-needed offensive spark and maintained control of the game. However, as the game progressed, the Trojans' offense and defense gained momentum, ultimately reclaiming the match.

Late-game execution proved to be the determining factor in this evenly matched game, favoring the Trojans and preserving their undefeated status. This marks Arizona's second consecutive loss to a top-10 team. Next, the Wildcats are set to face No. 19 Washington State on the road, following two consecutive conference losses. If Jayden de Laura is healthy, he will lead the Wildcats, who face another challenging matchup this week.

Arizona has struggled against the Cougars, having lost five of their last six meetings, including a 31-20 defeat last season at Arizona Stadium. The most recent victory against Washington State was on Oct. 28, 2017, in Tucson, with a comfortable 58-37 score.