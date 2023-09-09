PREVIEW: Arizona vs. MSU
After taking care of business in Week 1, Arizona is looking to build on its first win. The Wildcats will be traveling to face Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4:30 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium.
The two teams are familiar with one another, as the Wildcats hosted the Bulldogs in 2022 where they suffered a 39-17 loss. Arizona was thoroughly outplayed in that matchup. But with a retooled defense this season, UA will aim to avenge its previous defeat and continue forging a path for the season.
Both of these teams are coming off dominant victories, with Arizona defeating NAU 38-3 and Mississippi State defeating Southeastern Louisiana 48-7. With the offseason being about adding depth to its defense, Arizona is hoping the changes are enough to turn the tide against the Bulldogs.
Both teams have been able to properly address their offseason needs and thus far the results have not disappointed. Arizona and Mississippi State seem poised for an exciting clash, with both sides battling to keep their winning streaks alive.
Game info
● Who: Arizona (1-0) vs. Mississippi State (1-0)
● When: 4:30 p.m. (MST)
● Where: Davis Wade Stadium | Starkville, Mississippi
● TV: SEC Network
● All-time series: Mississippi State leads 1-0 (last meeting: 39-17 Bulldogs win; Sept. 10, 2022)
● Odds: Mississippi State (-9), O/U: 60.5
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Ranks (NCAA – FBS)
Total offense: UA – 35th (478 ypg) | MSU – 21st (525)
Scoring offense: UA – 42nd (38 ppg) | MSU – 18th (48)
Passing yards: UA – 37th (285 ypg) | MSU – 70th (227)
Rushing offense: UA – 47th (186 ypg) | MSU – 9th (298)
Total defense: UA – 38th (264 ypg allowed) | MSU – 16th (208)
Scoring defense: UA – 6th (3 ppg allowed) | MSU – 15th (7)
Passing yards allowed: UA – 59th (186 ypg) | MSU – 19th (125)
Rushing defense: UA – 31st (78 ypg allowed) | MSU – 34th (83)
