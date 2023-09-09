After taking care of business in Week 1, Arizona is looking to build on its first win. The Wildcats will be traveling to face Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4:30 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium.

The two teams are familiar with one another, as the Wildcats hosted the Bulldogs in 2022 where they suffered a 39-17 loss. Arizona was thoroughly outplayed in that matchup. But with a retooled defense this season, UA will aim to avenge its previous defeat and continue forging a path for the season.