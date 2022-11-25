Every season it is the only game that matters in many ways for Arizona fans. The annual matchup against rival Arizona State has all the emotions that make a rivalry what it is, but for the Wildcats it has been a difficult path in recent years. The five-game losing streak for UA spans three different head coaches.

The last win for Arizona in the series came back in 2016 by way of a 56-35 rout of the Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are hoping to rekindle some of the feelings it had that day in Tucson when they host their rival on Friday.