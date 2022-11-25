News More News
PREVIEW: Arizona vs. ASU (96th Territorial Cup)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Every season it is the only game that matters in many ways for Arizona fans. The annual matchup against rival Arizona State has all the emotions that make a rivalry what it is, but for the Wildcats it has been a difficult path in recent years. The five-game losing streak for UA spans three different head coaches.

The last win for Arizona in the series came back in 2016 by way of a 56-35 rout of the Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are hoping to rekindle some of the feelings it had that day in Tucson when they host their rival on Friday.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12; last week: 31-20 loss to Wazzu) vs. Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12; last week: 31-7 loss to Oregon State)

When: 1 p.m. (MST)

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV: FS1

All-time series: Arizona leads 49-45-1 (last meeting: 38-15 Sun Devils win; Nov. 27, 2021)

Odds: UA -4 | O/U: 66 (VegasInsider)

Click the image to take advantage of this special deal!

HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP

Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)

Total offense: UA – 20th/5th (460.3 ypg) | ASU – 80th/8th (373.5)

Scoring offense: UA – 53rd/7th (30.2 ppg) | ASU – 83rd/9th/ (25.3)

Passing yards: UA – 5th/3rd (329.2 ypg) | ASU – 56th/10th (240.6)

Rushing offense: UA – 92nd/8th (131.1 ypg) | ASU – 90th/7th (132.9)

Total defense: UA – 126th/11th (461.4 ypg allowed) | ASU – 102nd/8th (416.2)

Scoring defense: UA – 125th/11th (36.6 ppg allowed) | ASU – 107th/9th (30.8)

Passing yards allowed: UA – 99th/7th (247.9 ypg) | ASU – 85th/5th (236.5)

Rushing defense: UA – 125th/11th (213.5 ypg allowed) | ASU – 98th/9th (179.7)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

{{ article.author_name }}