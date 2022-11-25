PREVIEW: Arizona vs. ASU (96th Territorial Cup)
Every season it is the only game that matters in many ways for Arizona fans. The annual matchup against rival Arizona State has all the emotions that make a rivalry what it is, but for the Wildcats it has been a difficult path in recent years. The five-game losing streak for UA spans three different head coaches.
The last win for Arizona in the series came back in 2016 by way of a 56-35 rout of the Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are hoping to rekindle some of the feelings it had that day in Tucson when they host their rival on Friday.
GAME INFO
• Who: Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12; last week: 31-20 loss to Wazzu) vs. Arizona State (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12; last week: 31-7 loss to Oregon State)
• When: 1 p.m. (MST)
• Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
• TV: FS1
• All-time series: Arizona leads 49-45-1 (last meeting: 38-15 Sun Devils win; Nov. 27, 2021)
• Odds: UA -4 | O/U: 66 (VegasInsider)
HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP
Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)
Total offense: UA – 20th/5th (460.3 ypg) | ASU – 80th/8th (373.5)
Scoring offense: UA – 53rd/7th (30.2 ppg) | ASU – 83rd/9th/ (25.3)
Passing yards: UA – 5th/3rd (329.2 ypg) | ASU – 56th/10th (240.6)
Rushing offense: UA – 92nd/8th (131.1 ypg) | ASU – 90th/7th (132.9)
Total defense: UA – 126th/11th (461.4 ypg allowed) | ASU – 102nd/8th (416.2)
Scoring defense: UA – 125th/11th (36.6 ppg allowed) | ASU – 107th/9th (30.8)
Passing yards allowed: UA – 99th/7th (247.9 ypg) | ASU – 85th/5th (236.5)
Rushing defense: UA – 125th/11th (213.5 ypg allowed) | ASU – 98th/9th (179.7)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news